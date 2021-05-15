New lights turned on at Chestnut Ridge Park tennis courts

There are 15 new 50-watt LED light fixtures located at the upper four courts in the park. An inclusive and accessible play space will soon be added at the park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the first time in a long time, you can now play tennis at Chestnut Ridge Park under the lights.

There are 15 new 50-watt LED light fixtures located at the upper four courts in the park, near Route 277, and 21 old lights were removed. An "lights on" ceremony with county leaders was held at the park Saturday night.

The $31,500 improvement came about with help from the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy and the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry.

"The tennis courts are one of the first things visitors see when they enter Chestnut Ridge Park, and to have them fully illuminated once again for evening play is an exciting improvement that tennis players will want to experience. I played under the lights as a teenager, and I am glad we can return this experience for new generations to enjoy," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement.

Erie County said it has invested $1.5 million in park improvement during the past three years.

An inclusive and accessible play space for people with physical and developmental disabilities in the works, with construction expected to start later this year.

"It is a restoration project long overdue, and one that will add additional tennis playing opportunities and hours, especially for those who work later into the evenings," Gordon Panek, president of the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy, said of the tennis court.

Added parks and recreation commissioner Troy Schinzel: "This new lighting is a great addition for the tennis courts and demonstrates again how strong partnerships benefit everyone."