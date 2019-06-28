BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fines for most overdue library materials will soon be a thing of the past at the more than 60 libraries that are part of the State University at New York (SUNY) system, including the UB libraries.

Effective July 2, they will all unite under a single software system and share catalogs, making it easier for patrons to quickly search for and borrow materials.

In addition, loan periods will be extended from four weeks to 16 weeks for books and from one week to one month for audio or visual materials.

"The advanced technology and high-level features of the system will allow us to better support teaching, learning and research at the university," said Nicole Colello-Klubek, head of delivery services and Libraries Services Platform Project lead for UB.

The new system includes a modern interface and monthly updates that roll out new features and enhancements based on feedback from library users.