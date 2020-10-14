New legislation makes Juneteenth an official public holiday in NYS

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. It's also a day that celebrates Black and African American freedom and achievements.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Juneteenth is now an official public holiday here in New York State. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the new legislation into law on Wednesday.

"I am incredibly proud to sign into law this legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York State, a day which commemorates the end to slavery in the United States," Governor Cuomo said.

"This new public holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community, while also providing an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today."

Earlier this year, Cuomo had issued an executive order, which recognized Juneteenth as a holiday for New York State employees.

"Juneteenth serves as a piece of history towards Black liberation in this country," said Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman. "I am glad to serve along with my colleagues in government and Governor Cuomo, as a part of ensuring these important parts of Black American history will continued to be told in our great state of New York."

