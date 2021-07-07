State legislation allows restaurants to use municipal space for outdoor dining

As restaurants continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be allowed to utilize municipal spaces for another year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to utilize municipal spaces for outdoor dining. This includes spaces such as sidewalks and streets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo signed an executive order that allowed restaurants to use these public spaces. Now under this law, as restaurants recover from the pandemic, they can continue to utilize municipal spaces for another year.

"As we build New York back better than it was before, it's important that we learn from the past and capitalize on those efforts that helped so many of New York's small businesses survive amid the global pandemic," Governor Cuomo said in a provided statement.

"By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use outdoor public spaces for seating during the pandemic, New York is ensuring that these small businesses will be able to continue to use these spaces as they work to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State."

In order for a New York State restaurant to utilize these outdoor public spaces, they must first meet all federal, state, and local laws, as well as rules and guidance in accordance to the signed legislation.

According to the governor's office, any restaurants looking to utilize these municipal spaces must have a temporary use permit from the municipality, to ensure the public space is used in a safe and orderly manner. In addition, any new applicants will be required to provide community notification "in a manner consistent state Alcoholic Beverage Control Law."