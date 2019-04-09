Governor Andrew Cuomo signed another measure that lets the police see more information on a Firearm License Application on Tuesday.

The legislation closes a loophole and will give law enforcement access to out-of-state records.

Previously, New Yorkers could buy guns outside of the county that they live in and stores would not be able to see out-of-state gun applications or background checks.

The governor says he hopes this will help prevent those who might be a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a gun license in New York.

