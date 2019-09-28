BUFFALO, N.Y. — Folks in the Southtowns are getting a bigger, better department of motor vehicles.

The auto bureau at Erie Community College South Campus closed for good on Friday.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says the new location will be five times as large. It will double the amount of windows it will have to serve drivers.

The new location will open Tuesday morning in what used to be the Bon Ton in the old Southgate Plaza.

