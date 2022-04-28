New jobs coming to Cattaraugus County cheese maker

Great Lakes Cheese broke ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will retain 228 employees and created 215 new jobs.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Over 200 new jobs are coming to Cattaraugus County thanks to a multi-million dollar expansion of Great Lakes Cheese in Franklinville and Farmersville.

Ground was broken on a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and packaging plant that will retain 228 jobs while creating 215 new ones. The $518 million project will double the company's milk consumption and is the largest investment in its history and in the history of Cattaraugus County.

Great Lakes Cheese CEO Dan Zagzebski said, "Great Lakes Cheese was uncompromising in its search for a site that worked for our employee-owners, our business, and the local community. Franklinville checked every box. The community has understood and embraced our vision of, 'Together, for generations to come.' They have partnered with us on this historic investment so that generations of employee-owners can thrive in Western New York."

Great Lakes Cheese is a national manufacturer of natural and processed bulk, shredded and sliced cheeses. It has eight existing plants, including in Cuba in Allegany County and Adams in Jefferson County. A new facility in Abilene, Texas is set to open at the end of the year.