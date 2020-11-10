New Italian heritage statue will replace former Christopher Columbus statue

"LaTerra Promessa," or The Promised Land, will celebrate Italian immigrant heritage, cast in bronze.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend two events brought together Italian-Americans and city officials to celebrate Italian heritage and new statue.

The Federation of Italian-American Societies held a fundraiser on Saturday at The Wings Meeting Place, as well as a Mass on Sunday at St. Anthony's Church in Buffalo.

The group announced at the mass a new statue that will be replacing the former Christopher Columbus statue at Porter and Busti Avenues. The Christopher Columbus statue was removed to prevent vandalism.

"In honor of our Italian immigrant families, the statue will go in place of the Columbus statue, which currently is in storage," a speaker said.