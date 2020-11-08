New initiative aims to fill Williamsville gardens with painted rocks

"Rock on Williamsville" encourages both kids and adults to express themselves and their Williamsville pride by painting rocks to place in various village gardens.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Through a new community-wide initiative, the Village of Williamsville is collecting painted rocks within its village gardens.

The Village of Williamsville's Beautification Committee started "Rock on Williamsville" in July with the idea of having inspirational messages and colorful rocks adorn the various municipal gardens in the village.

Both children and adults are encouraged to express themselves and show their Williamsville pride by participating. The rocks can include inspiring messages, fun artwork and vibrant colors.

The guidelines are rather simple. Each person uses their own rocks to paint and place in the municipal gardens. Rocks will not be provided.

Painted rocks can be any size that can be easily carried by hand, such as pebbles, stones, or small rocks.

Rocks that have explicit or illicit messages or artwork will not be allowed in the gardens.

The Village of Williamsville asks that the painted rocks are only placed in the specified locations, not in areas of open grass or spots near trees. After the rocks are placed in their garden, don't forget to snap a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #RockOnWilliamsville.

Participants are asked to put their painted rocks in the following locations: