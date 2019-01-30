BATAVIA, N.Y. — Three people, including a New York State Trooper, were hurt in a 19-vehicle crash that shut down the Thruway for hours on Wednesday in Genesee County.

State Police say it happened around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 382, which is near Batavia.

Two tractor trailers and a box truck were among the vehicles involved in the crash.

Investigators say a tractor trailer going east lost control, jack knifed and then crashed into the back of Trooper Dominique Wilson's State Police car. That pushed her into the path of a second tractor trailer.

Trooper Dominique Wilson suffered non-life threatening injuries in a massive chain-reaction crash on the Thruway near Batavia on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo provided by NYSP

Trooper Wilson, who lives in Buffalo, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing learned she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for a fractured sternum.

Michael Bushek, 60 of Palmyra, and Edward Dejoy, 55 of Hamburg, were also injured. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Both truck drivers were ticketed for disobeying the ban on tractor trailers and buses. Richard Magezi, 44 of Texas, and Michael Lambert, 54 of Connecticut, face the following citations: Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Following Too Closely and Driving Across Hazard Markings.

New York State Police shared some images of the crash:

NYS Police

NYS Police