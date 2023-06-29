West Seneca opens new inclusive playground

The playground and pool recently opened for the summer in Veteran's Park.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Just shy of Independence Day weekend, the Town of West Seneca has unveiled its newest inclusive playground to the public and re-opened its town pool in Veteran's Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the playground Thursday in the Town Center.

“This playground was built for the community and in collaboration with the community each step of the way. It is fitting that it is opening in our Town Center here, where we are consistently growing, evolving, and improving this space for the community and families to gather." said Town Supervisor Gary Dickson. He added "Nothing is better than hearing the laughter and joy come from outside our offices as we see the next generation making memories here in West Seneca which we want to build up as the best place to live, work, and PLAY."

Playground elements were carefully selected by committee members. The new playground includes accessible features for children and families to use such as the "Sway Fun", "We-Saw" and "Rollerslide". It also includes a rubber mat in replacement of wood chips to lessen injury risk and limit maintenance.

“We built more than a playground, we built community”, said Kellie Ann Kostek, Recreation Commission Member.

The Recreation Commission coordinated a "Community Build" with the community earlier this month to help save money on playground costs. The Highway Department and Buildings & Grounds employees covered the remaining costs.