New hunting rules create mid-September antlerless hunting season in parts of WNY

New nine-day season intends to decrease or maintain a stable deer population.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Hunters will have nine more days to hunt deer in parts of Western New York.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Wednesday the adoption of new rules for deer hunting season that introduces an antlerless deer season, extended hours and dress code requirements.

Select Wildlife Management Units (WMU) will have a season for antlerless deer using firearms from Sept. 11-19 starting this year. WMUs in WNY that are eligible cover Niagara County, Grand Island, part of Erie County, Orleans County and most of Genesee County. Hunters can only use Deer Management Permits and Deer Management Assistance Permit tags in this season.

The purpose of this new hunting season is to decrease or maintain the deer population.

Additional rules adopted include extending the hours to hunt deer and bear to 30 minutes before and after sunset. This change is to conform with the nation standard for hunting hours, which almost all other states allow.

People hunting big game with firearms will be required to wear a neon orange or florescent pink hat, vest, or jacket. This is to reduce firearm accidents while hunting. Most two-party hunting-related shooting accidents in New York involve one person who is not wearing blaze orange or florescent pink.

The new clothing requirement matches requirements in most other states.