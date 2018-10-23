BUFFALO, NY-Erie County residents who need help paying their heating bills, and other emergency needs, have a new place to go to for assistance.

The county's new HEAP and Emergency Services Offices opened Tuesday morning on the 2nd floor at 460 Main Street downtown.

The office will will be one-stop shopping for issues such as shelter and utility arrears, evictions, security agreements, moving and storage assistance.

Every year, 90,000 residents reach out for help paying their heating bills. HEAP help will be available starting November 13. If you're looking for more information, the office is open from 8 A.M.-4 P.M. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 858-7644.

