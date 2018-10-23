BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Department of Social Services is showing off its new HEAP and emergency services office.

That office has moved just down the street to 460 Main Street in Buffalo, coming from 478 Main.

The county says nearly 100,000 people seek out HEAP and emergency services a year for things like heating, utility repairs and moving assistance.

"So what we have is a much larger location, and especially an entry point for our clients, for our constituents, as well as of course a better location for our employees to perform their work, to perform their daily tasks in what is basically a brand new facility," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The new office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

