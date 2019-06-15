BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman and her two kids have a new place to call home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The home, located in the Bailey Green neighborhood, is the 10th Habitat Buffalo house completed and dedicated in that neighborhood. There are more than a dozen houses still to come.

The house is located at 43 Zenner Street and is part of a project to uplift the impoverished East Side community.

Crystal Jackson and her friends and family were able to tour the house at the dedication ceremony Saturday.

She joined the Habitat Buffalo's Homebuyer Program in 2015, and she will be able to move into her new Habitat home once she completes 400 hours of "sweat equity."

