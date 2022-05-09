New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales

The new background check laws have caused confusion for locals.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.

The yellow tape is now gone and ammunition sales have returned, but the store's management declined to comment on why the ammunition section was roped off in the first place. A sales associate told WGRZ that there was confusion over the new background checks and the recent changes that went into effect last week.

Now that these changes are officially in effect, customers are frustrated and still confused by all the hoops they have to jump through.

“Realistically, you can travel to a different state and pick up ammunition,” said Buffalo resident Spencer Rhyans. “You don’t need a license or anything. Criminals aren't stupid as much as we portray them to be. They know how to get around the system.”

While customers may feel this way, Governor Kathy Hochul disagrees. She says that having the state requiring background checks for ammunition sales, instead of a federal database, can actually decrease firearm homicides by 22%.