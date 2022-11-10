New gun laws lead to questions about historical reenactments

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello (R) wants to add carve-outs in the law when the state assembly reconvenes in January.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — New York's new gun laws have created an "unintended consequence" that operators of state historic sites say could open up reenactors to a Class E felony.

Under the new laws, state parks like Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown are one of a number of new "sensitive locations" where public firearm possession is prohibited.

Executive Director Robert Emerson told 2 On Your Side Tuesday that while Old Fort Niagara did not cancel any of its late summer events because of the new law, he worries it could impact future ones and the fort's bottom line.

"Historical reenactments are about 20% of our budget," Emerson said.

Reenactments also provide a unique educational environment unlike any other for people of all ages. "You get the flash, you get the bang.... it puts you in the battle," Emerson added.

The new laws do include exceptions for antique firearms but Emerson worries that the expanded definition of "rifle," which now includes black powder, flint-lock, and other muzzling-loading weapons could still open up reenactments to scrutiny.

In response to these concerns, the Governor's office has repeatedly stated that historical reenactments are excluded, although different interpretations of the laws have stated otherwise.

“Governor Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed." - State Spokesperson

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R) wants to ensure that regardless of who is interpreting the law, reenactments are able to happen without legal worry. He doesn't believe these historical situations were an oversight but a lack of research.