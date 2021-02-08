New grant funding to help combat obesity in WNY communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie 1 BOCES announced Monday that it has secured two five-year grants from the New York State Department of Health to help combat obesity.
The funding will increase the demand and access to healthy foods, and create more opportunities for physical activity.
State Senator Tim Kennedy says it's one way to help underserved communities get better access to a healthy lifestyle at a young age.
"Unfortunately, we know that many of the communities that are going to be served by this initiative being put into place today through these partnerships, are going to serve communities that are underserved, low-income at-risk for diabetes and obesity," Kennedy said.
The wellness initiatives will serve eight different districts: Cheektowaga Central, Cheektowaga Sloan, Lackawanna, Maryvale, Randolph, Salamanca, Springville Griffith Institute and West Valley. According to Erie 1 BOCES, the grant team will not only provide resources to the school districts, but it will also provide technical assistance and coaching.