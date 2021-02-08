New grant funding to help combat obesity in WNY communities

The funding will increase the demand and access to healthy foods, and create more opportunities for physical activity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie 1 BOCES announced Monday that it has secured two five-year grants from the New York State Department of Health to help combat obesity.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says it's one way to help underserved communities get better access to a healthy lifestyle at a young age.

"Unfortunately, we know that many of the communities that are going to be served by this initiative being put into place today through these partnerships, are going to serve communities that are underserved, low-income at-risk for diabetes and obesity," Kennedy said.