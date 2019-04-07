BUFFALO, N.Y. — New funding is coming in to help resettle refugees right here in Western New York.

State Senator Tim Kennedy announced $20,000 in funding that will go to the Journey's End Refugee Services' Immigration Legal Services Program.

That program provides refugees and asylum-seekers with assistance on things such as naturalization, family reunification, and deferred action for childhood arrivals.

"Journey's End is seeing an increase in need for legal services, and this money will go a long way in bridging the gap and ensuring these services can continue for those in the greatest need," Kennedy said. "Often times, in the most vulnerable position they've ever been in."

That Journey's End program provided assistance to more than 3,000 refugees in 2018.

