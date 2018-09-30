AMHERST, N.Y. - Those in need will now have a new place to turn to for help.

The Amherst Little Free Pantry opened Sunday. It's located on the grounds of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst at 6320 Main St. near Youngs Rd. in Williamsville.

There is no eligibility or residency requirements, paperwork or questions asked.

The pantry will operate with help from Congregation Havurah and is made possible by a Riefler Grant from the Network of Religious Communities in Buffalo.

"We have a disproportionate of seniors and students and we have need, however it's much more invisible to the naked eye than in other communities because there is the image of prosperity," said Maria Ceraulo, coordinator for Amherst Little Free Pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food items (no glass), toiletries and baby items will be accepted throughout the year, Tuesday through Friday, 9 A.M.-2 P.M. You're asked to place donations directly in the Pantry or, if full, in the cabinet in the church's book room.

For more information, call 634-3010.

