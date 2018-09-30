AMHERST, NY-Those in need will now have a new place to turn to for help.

The Amherst Little Free Pantry opens today. It's located on the grounds of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst at 6320 Main St. near Youngs Rd. in Williamsville.

There is no eligibility or residency requirements, paperwork or questions asked.

The pantry will operate with help from Congregation Havurah and is made possible by a Riefler Grant from the Network of Religious Communities in Buffalo.

Donations of non-perishable food items (no glass), toiletries and baby items will be accepted throughout the year, Tuesday through Friday, 9 A.M.-2 P.M. You're asked to place donations directly in the Pantry or, if full, in the cabinet in the church's book room.

For more information, call 634-3010.

