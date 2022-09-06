New food options coming to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Thursday marks the grand opening of Buffalo-based Bocce Club Pizza and national franchise BurgerFi.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Travelers passing through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will now have two additional options to grab a bite to eat.

Thursday marks the grand opening of Buffalo-based Bocce Club Pizza and national franchise BurgerFi. Both are open for business in partnership with hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North.

Officials from the NFTA, Delaware North and Bocce Club were on hand to cut a ceremonial ribbon Thursday morning.