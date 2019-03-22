BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get excited baseball fans!

Buffalo Bisons baseball starts soon down at the newly named Sahlen Field and, fans got their first look at what is new at the ballpark this season

New food options that include a $20 all-you-can-eat buffet at the "Consumers Pub at the Park."

And some new foods like foot-long hot dogs and Ru's pulled pork pierogi and chocolate cheesecake pierogi.

Local brewers have also teamed up to brew four beers specifically for the team with baseball-themed names like "Short Hop" and "Czech Swing."