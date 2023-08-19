New exhibit highlights Minnesota-born 'Peanuts' creator Charles M. Schulz

The exhibit is open through June 2024 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota History Center is celebrating one of our state's favorite sons over the next year, with an exhibit dedicated to 'Peanuts' creator Charles M. Schulz.

"We really leaned on our vast archives, connections with local collectors, and the state of Minnesota’s ties to Schulz as a way to give people of all ages a chance to learn something new about our state’s most famous cartoonist and the unique world he created," the Minnesota History Center said in a news release.

The exhibit includes interactive activities, like a lounge with books, puzzles and drawing tables. Visitors can also check out classic 'Peanuts' comic strips and look back on the cartoonist's life in Minnesota and beyond.

"The exhibit will feature a section on Camp Snoopy as well as the stories behind Peanuts on Parade, a collection of statues featuring various Peanuts characters across the Twin Cities. We’ll even have an original statue displayed in the gallery that will make for an awesome selfie opportunity," the History Center said.

Tickets are available online or at the Minnesota History Center box office. More information can be found on the exhibit's web page.

