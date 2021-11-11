New Era Cap launches 'Salute to Service' collection

The company is partnering with the NFL this month to bring football fans' attention to the positive impact and sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty military.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor the service and sacrifice of this nation's veterans and active-duty service members, New Era Cap Company is launching its 2021 NFL Salute to Service collection.

New Era is the official cap of the NFL and is partnering with the league this month to bring football fans' attention to the positive impact made by past and current military members.

The collection includes:

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2021 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE 39THIRTY®, 59FIFTY® AND LOW PROFILE 59FIFTY® CAPS: These caps are two-toned with a camo pattern printed on the visor and a black material on the crown that also features an applique with the team’s name and logo. To finish off this design, there’s an American flag on the right side and the official Salute to Service patch on the back.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2021 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE VISOR: The visor from this collection features black polyester and camo-patterned fabric. The front crown holds the team logo embroidery with finishing touches of the American flag on the side and the official NFL shield on the back.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2021 NFL SALUTE TO SERVICE POM KNIT: This knit is fleece lined with a faux fur pom on the top of the crown. The front cuff has an embroidered black and green logo with the team's name across the front. The American flag is embroidered on the right side with the official Salute to Service patch on the rear.

“At New Era, we’re inspired by the service and sacrifices of our military communities, and we’re honored to produce caps to support the NFL’s Salute to Service efforts,” said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. “This collection of caps honors America’s service members and veterans and promotes the work of nonprofits established to serve their needs. We’re proud to do our part to help.”