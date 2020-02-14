BUFFALO, N.Y. — The entrance to Erie County Medical Center looks a bit different.

The new entrance and Russell J. Salvatore Atrium, which opened on Friday, were the last step in the series of upgrades to the hospital, including its trauma center and emergency department.

"They need help, and when they walk through this lobby, and the light comes through and you can literally look to the heavens, you'll have a sense of hope, that you're going to be OK," New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "And Russell, your name will be greeting them, and they may chuckle because they saw you on a funny commercial, or they may just say that there is someone who cares about our community."

Salvatore said his own time as a patient at ECMC inspired to help patients like him.

He's the largest private donor in ECMC's history.

