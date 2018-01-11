BUFFALO, N.Y. - With the priest abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo now receiving national attention, an organization of concerned lay Catholics will announce an initiative designed to rebuild trust in the church.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at Canisius College at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The group has been formed to assert the laity's role in the Church and plans a series of moves to help rebuild trust in the Church in the wake of the disclosures about the Diocese's handling of sex abuse cases involving clergy in Buffalo, a news release stated.

Canisius College President John Hurley is following up on his letter from August which called for more transparency in the priest sex abuse scandal affecting the Buffalo Diocese and Bishop Richard Malone.

"My sense is that a number of committed Catholics, and I know this because people have been contacting me, but a number of committed Catholics are very frustrated...because they don't know what to do," Hurley told Two On Your Side's Ron Plants on Monday.

On Sunday, "60 Minutes" highlighted the scandal in an extensive report.

Earlier this year, Bishop Malone released the names of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse. His former executive assistant, Siobhan O'Connor, in an interview with 60 minutes, says the number of priests accused is 117. Father Robert Zilliox, a priest who has spoken to 2 On Your Side off camera, says several of those priests are still working in Buffalo.

This week, the Diocese responded and denied both claims.

