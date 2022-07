The updated cost was detailed in documents Amazon.com Services LLC of Seattle filed July 8 with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — Amazon plans to spend more than a half-billion dollars to develop a 3.1-million-square-foot distribution center in the Town of Niagara.

The $550 million price tag is 83% more than the $300 million estimated when the project was proposed in March.

The online retail behemoth plans to build a five-story building on 217 acres at 8995 Lockport Road, behind the Niagara Falls International Airport.