BUFFALO, NY — There is conflicting information circulating about the whereabouts and status of a Cheektowaga mother and son reported missing Wednesday afternoon. However, Buffalo Police confirmed with 2 On Your Side that they still do not know where they are, and continue to ask the public for help in locating them.

Rose Mudd, 38, and her 10-year-old son Thomas Mudd III were last seen at Niagara Falls Hard Rock Cafe at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They were driving a green Chevy Cobalt with the New York license plate EXF-4670.

Buffalo Police are investigating this incident because the mother and son were expected at an event in Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and never showed up. They are working with Cheektowaga Police on this investigation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

