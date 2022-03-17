x
New design quadruples cost of Salvation Army's new Buffalo campus, bringing total to $86M

The organization is still working on funding for the project, said Major Annette Lock, Salvation Army of Western New York executive director.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is thinking big with its plans to rebuild its Buffalo campus and the project's cost reflects that.

The Main Street residential-anchored project is expected to cost $86 million, a reflection of its complexity, said Major Annette Lock, Salvation Army of Western New York executive director. The cost is more than four times the original $20 million budget announced last year, due to a new design and rising construction costs.

The organization is still working on funding for the project, she said.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

