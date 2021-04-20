New department store planned for Hertel Avenue

Owner says plans are to transform former synagogue into 'The Monocle', calling it a modern department store and first-of-its-kind retail concept for WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new department store, described by the owners as a first-of-its-kind retail concept for WNY, is planned Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

Michael Poczkalski, owner and principal designer of michael P. design and room , and David Brugh, owner and principal barber of Crockett & Co. announced they've purchased a former synagogue at 1237 Hertel with plans to transform it into 'The Monocle'.

“As creatives and entrepreneurs, we take great inspiration from our travels around the U.S. and overseas and wanted to bring that inspiration to our hometown, creating a new experiential shopping experience that builds off of the same cutting-edge design and retail reputation that the community and our customers have come to know from room, michael P. design, and Crockett & Co.,” said David Brugh. “Our vision for The Monocle is to be known as the premier shopping destination in Western New York that leaves you filled with wonder, excitement and wanting more.”

Work on the building is underway with a target opening date of this November.

'The Monocle' will offer a variety of goods and services including:

room – On the main floor, room will offer a newly curated furniture collection highlighting the best in furniture and home trends. Gifting and accessories will feature a selection of high-end unique items that have a more limited availability than a typical big box or national retail chain. Expanded retail offerings will include jewelry, scarves, bags, dishware, glassware, outdoor lifestyle and picnic baskets. Couples will also be able to have a wedding registry with room at The Monocle.

– The Monocle will host the design offices of michael P. design and the team of five designers. Residing on the newly created mezzanine level, the michael P. design offices will overlook the room showroom floor. Crockett and Co. Barbershop – Crockett and Co. Barbershop will occupy the lower level of the building offering services such as traditional wet shaves, full beard trimming and time-honored classic barber services haircuts. Crockett & Co.’s offerings are inspired by the grand heritage of the olden days but tailored for modern, style-conscious individuals.

– Crockett and Co. Barbershop will occupy the lower level of the building offering services such as traditional wet shaves, full beard trimming and time-honored classic barber services haircuts. Crockett & Co.’s offerings are inspired by the grand heritage of the olden days but tailored for modern, style-conscious individuals. Apothecary – An extension of Crockett & Co. will be a traditional apothecary offering unisex face, hair and body products as well as fragrances. The Apothecary would be located on the lower level featuring exclusive product lines.

– An extension of Crockett & Co. will be a traditional apothecary offering unisex face, hair and body products as well as fragrances. The Apothecary would be located on the lower level featuring exclusive product lines. Library – Located on the lower level adjacent to Crockett & Co., a cozy Library with fireplace will offer a place for guests for a brief respite from shopping. The Library will also feature additional gifting such as books and cocktail ware.

– Located on the lower level adjacent to Crockett & Co., a cozy Library with fireplace will offer a place for guests for a brief respite from shopping. The Library will also feature additional gifting such as books and cocktail ware. Mr. Potts Coffee & Tea Emporium – Mr. Potts will be The Monocle’s prime social setting that focuses on an assortment of specialty in-house baked goods, exotic teas and locally sourced coffee. A curated collection of cocktails and wines, as well as lunch and traditional tea service, will be added to the lineup in Spring of 2022.