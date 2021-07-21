Medical group expanding community programs on Buffalo's West Side

Greater Buffalo United Association bought three buildings on Niagara Street across from G-Health Enterprises to help expand the medical group's community programming

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New construction is coming to Buffalo's West Side.

Dr. Raul Vazquez, the founder of GBUAHN and the CEO of Urban Family Practice, says this expansion is going to better prepare the community for surviving the next pandemic.

"There's certain things I can't do within the models of GBUAHN or Urban that there's still a need for in the community and this vehicle will give me that capability," Vazquez said.

Vazquez says two buildings will be rehabilitated within the next 60 days. The third one will be knocked down for additional parking.