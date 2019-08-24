BUFFALO, N.Y. —

It's a project eight years in the making, a new community center that opened in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood aims to give new opportunities to the people living in the neighborhood.

For people living in the Seneca-Babcock Community, the new Arlene Mychajiliw Community Center is more than just brick and mortar.

"This neighborhood really needs it, and we’re happy to have Dan and his family and all of them helping us get this all together," Marie Reichmuth told 2 On Your Side.

Arlene’s son, Dr. Daniel Alexander, and his family not only donated to the construction of the building, but they also helped plan every inch of every room.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. I grew up in a boys club. It’s a place to go and grow, and we had positive role models, and they taught us the tools we needed to succeed in life," he said.

"Here we are, 30 years later and I, uh, my wife and I wanted to give back to the community, and we said what better what than to build a new community center."

The gymnasium is at heart of this community center. Brian Pilarski, who serves as executive director of the Seneca Babcock Community Association, says the goal is to encourage the children in the community to get and stay active, but that’s not all that’s inside these doors.

"We also have kids that are interested in science and interested in computer coding; with STEM and STEAM so we wanna go that route as well," Pilarski told 2 On Your Side.

"It’s a safe place for kids and a fun place for kids."

Science and computer classrooms are designed to serve those needs, for what Brian hopes will be a healthier and happier community.

