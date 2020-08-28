New community center coming to Niagara Falls

The Highland Clubhouse will give families a place to connect with neighbors.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a new community space coming to Niagara Falls that will give young people a place to learn and play.

Highland Clubhouse will be a wonderful community resource for young people in Niagara Falls. An abandoned home is going to be transformed into Highland Clubhouse. It has good bones, but need lots of work.

The City of Niagara Falls just officially transferred the property to the group that'll run it last week. It's taken a lot of fundraising and grant work to make it happen.

The biggest program offered by Highland Clubhouse will be "Camp Citizen." It will teach the importance of voting and community service.

"We're going to teach them basic civic engagement, how important it is to be involved with the community, take ownership of your community. A lot of times we assume that youth is learning this in their homes, and unfortunately, I can speak from personal experience, we're not. So, we want to create this space, this safe space, for the youth to come together," says Keyona Dunn, Highland Clubhouse Co-Founder.