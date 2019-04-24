NIAGARA FALLS, New York — Everything old is new again at a popular neighborhood park in Niagara Falls.

Ground was broken Wednesday morning for a new comfort station at DeVeaux Woods State Park. Its design mirrors the style of a carriage barn that stood in the park until its collapse in May of last year. Materials from the barn are being used for the project, which will also feature historic images of the former barn, as well as a brief history.

The comfort station is expected to be completed by early Fall.

In addition, a new dog park is expected to break ground in May.

"Adding amenities to DeVeaux Woods State Park only serves to strengthen the Niagara River Greenway as a whole," said Greg Stevens, Executive Director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, which is funding the work.

"With this location being home to a little league, a soon to be dog park and a destination playground, as well as being a trailhead for the new two-mile trail that is being built over the old parkway, it is vital we start considering needed facilities that will provide basic comforts to those using the Greenway."