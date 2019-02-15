BUFFALO, N.Y. — The building where Theodore Roosevelt took the oath of office in 1901 served as the backdrop where 35 Americans took a different oath.

The 35 citizens were sworn in at a ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site on Friday morning. These new American citizens came from 24 different countries, such as Lebanon, Iraq, Russia, China and Cuba.

One of those immigrants was Arlette Khoury, who came to the United States from Lebanon. She moved when she met her husband.

Today he was with her when she took the Oath of Allegiance. She told 2 On Your Side that the process was very time-consuming, but it was worth it to become a citizen Friday.

"It's a great feeling. It's great country to be a part of because it gives you a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities. I cannot say it's not tough, it is tough," she told 2 On Your Side.

Khoury says the paperwork was the the hardest part. She had to fill out many forms and go through an extensive background check.

Khoury told 2 On Your Side that keeping up with all the forms made her stay organized. She also said that she is proud to be an American and that she's excited to exercise her rights by taking part in the voting process.

"You have to deal with a lot of issues. You know being away from your family because you have to adjust to a new culture, a new work environment, but it's a great feeling, and I'm so proud," she said.