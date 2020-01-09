New charges accuse alleged drug dealers of committing 3 brutal murders in Buffalo last September

Victims found in a burned out van and a fire pit, young boy who traveled with them from Florida was left on a porch at a west side home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A superseding federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning against several alleged drug dealers now accuses two of them, Jariel Cobb and Deandre Wilson, of killing 3 persons who traveled from Florida to Buffalo nearly one year ago.

The bodies of two of the victims, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaudwhose were found in a burned out van behind a warehouse on Tonawanda Street.on September 16, 2019.

The case is also memorable because of video surveillance which appears to have captured the toddler being lead away from the burning van by two individuals.

Remains, later identified as those Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, a friend of the couple's who traveled with them, were discovered in a fire pit behind a home on Box Avenue.

23 pg , 24 ct superseding indictment against several alleged drug dealers now accuses 2 of them, Jariel Cobb and Deandre Wilson of killing of 3 persons who traveled from Fla. in Sept. 2019 To Buffalo, whose bodies were found in a burned out van & a fire pit on Box Ave @wgrz . — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) September 1, 2020

By the wording of the indictment, it appears that Deandre Wilson is accused of being the trigger man in all three homicides.

Both he and Cobb now face charges including Murder While Engaged in a Narcotics Conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney for Western New York has scheduled a 2:30 pm news conference regarding the case.