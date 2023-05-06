New cannabis enforcement regulations will "strengthen" efforts to stop illegal shops

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said these shops have been the source of complaints and confusion from neighbors and municipalities.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York Office of Cannabis Management got a boost to its enforcement powers as it tries to cut down on "gray market" stores that have opened up since recreational cannabis became legal.

The emergency regulations were approved by the state's cannabis control board at their meeting on May 30.

OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said their new enforcement focus will be on "closing the doors" of these unlicensed stores which vastly outnumber state-licensed dispensaries of which there are 12 statewide.

Dispensaries in Native American territory operate in their own realm.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said these shops have been the source of complaints and confusion from neighbors and municipalities. He believes the new regulations will help strengthen the work his office has struggled to do.

"We were doing peace meal trying to take some action and I think the Office of Cannabis Management is finally catching up to where it should be for enforcement," said Sheriff Filicetti.

The emergency regulations include a process for seizing illegal cannabis or cannabis products and for shutting down stores with the potential for thousands of dollars in fines and penalties if a shop owner refuses.

"I see now we have a criminal charge for the unlicensed sale of cannabis, I see they're looking at eviction processes for people who are repeat offenders," Fillicetti added.

Executive Director Chris Alexander said neighbors and customers of these stores should expect more action from here on out.

"Folks will see a lot more of those public notices that shops have been involved in illicit activity and cannabis has been seized and that we are basically closing down these businesses now," Alexander said.

Filicetti said the continued cooperation between law enforcement and the Office of Cannabis Management will be needed to make sure this new enforcement goes as they hope it does.