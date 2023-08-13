New campaign calls on San Diegans to turn off non-essential lights at night to help migrating birds

The new Lights Out, San Diego campaign is highlighting how light pollution impacts migrating birds.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has more species of birds than anywhere else in the country. Right now, many of them are flying through our skies.

A new campaign is calling on all San Diegans to help those birds migrate safely.

Last spring, San Diego County saw 67,000,000 birds fly through the skies. The new Lights Out, San Diego campaign is highlighting how light pollution impacts migrating birds and is encouraging everyone to turn off non-essential lights at night to help the birds get to where they need to go safely.

“There’s just so many unknown effects that light pollution can have on birds," said a volunteer at the San Diego Audubon Society, Sree Kandhadai.

San Diego County is on the Pacific Flyway, a path that many different species of birds use to head south in the fall and come back north in the spring.

“We have lots and lots of responsibility to take care of the habitat so we can share with those species all of the beautiful San Diego scenery," said Director of Conservation, Andrew Meyer.

80% of birds migrate at night, peak hours are between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Meyer says too many lights can disrupt migration.

"Too many lights in places that are sensitive like our shorelines, our preserves, mountains that can actually split up species, confuse species and they end up not stopping when they need to," said Meyer.

Some studies have shown that light pollution can alter predator-prey relations in unknown ways. It can even affect what birds eat.

“Birds can slow down in areas of light pollution they can slow down their flight and that’ll cost them to delay their migrations which means they can arrive at their destination and find there’s no food or there’s no available space to breed.”

Every year, hundreds of millions of birds die due to collisions with buildings. “The wake up call in Texas was when about 400 birds died in a birding collision in a single night”

That’s why Lights Out, San Diego is calling on all communities to turn off their lights during peak migration hours.

“The goal is essentially to prevent any of these effects from happening in San Diego because there’s so many migratory birds that use this area," said Kandhadai.