BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York gained more new businesses in 2021 than it has in years.

The region added 13,729 businesses in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released data on new business applications.

That’s a 36% increase from 2020, when 10,109 new businesses formed in the area. In 2019 — pre-pandemic — 9,109 applications were filed.