BUFFALO, N.Y. - A new headquarters for Buffalo Police and Fire opened up Thursday morning in downtown Buffalo.

Officials held an opening ceremony and procession to the new headquarters building in the old Dillon federal courthouse.

"In times where there are tragedies and calamities and even natural disasters and unforeseen events, it makes sense to have our first responders where they can work together, collaborate together, but most importantly, protect and serve," said Buffalo Common Council President, Darius Pridgen.

The old police headquarters on Franklin Street will be staying open for now, they'll be using it for prisoner property pickup, and the shooting range.

