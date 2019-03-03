BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Buffalo Police K9 has been named after fallen Buffalo Police officer, Patricia Parete.

Parete and fellow officer, Carl Andolina, were shot while on duty in December 2006 as they chased a suspect fleeing from the scene of a fight, which had broken out at a nearby store.

Parete died in February 2013 as a result of her wounds.

The Buffalo Police Department says "Paddy" is a 15-month-old German Shepherd from the country of Hungary.

Paddy will be attending a K9 academy over the next several months.

