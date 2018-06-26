BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Common Council appointed a new leader to the city's fire department Tuesday.

William Renaldo served the Buffalo Fire Department as a Battalion Chief. He also served in the United States Army at a Colonel.

The Common Council was told earlier this year current commissioner Vincent Muscarella was sidelined for an indefinite amount of time due to an on-duty injury.

Lawmakers questioned another city official for more details in May when that official showed up at a city budget meeting instead of Muscarella. They were told at the time no other information could be released because it was a 'personnel issue.' Muscarella had been fire commissioner for only about four months at the time.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is at today's Council meeting. Stay tuned to Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates on this breaking story.

© 2018 WGRZ