New Buffalo Bills stadium estimated to cost $1.1 billion

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo News reported Sunday that talks have started, although it's in the early stage, for a brand new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

According to The Buffalo News, Pegula Sports and Entertainment pitched a $1.1 billion proposal for a new stadium in Orchard Park. It would be $1.5 billion when you add in renovations for KeyBank Center. And they want the taxpayers to pay for it.

Sunday afternoon, 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing spoke with New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. She confirmed that talks are happening and that a dollar figure has been put on the table.

"I do know that there has been an ask from the Pegulas and I know that the governor and his team has been in communication with them," Peoples-Stokes said.

Peoples-Stokes confirmed to 2 On Your Side that the $1.1 billion figure is the number she has heard from the governor's office.

"I believe at the end of the day that we're going to be able to come together with both private investment, public investment and investment from the Pegulas themselves to make this a reality," Peoples-Stokes said.

Peoples-Stokes said what's happening now is the beginning stage of negotiations and, "everybody who is in the process is always going to start at their highest game but at the end of the day I don't think this can be a totally taxpayer funded initiative."

According to The Buffalo News, sources tell them the team has not threatened to leave Buffalo, but that other cities that want an NFL franchise would be willing to pay for it.