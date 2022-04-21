New brands coming to the former Burlington Plaza in Amherst

The site, which is next door to Benderson-owned shopping center The Boulevard, is being rebranded as The Boulevard — South District.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Four stores, all owned by TJX Companies, are coming to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

Benderson Development Co. is completing a $7 million project at the Burlington Plaza at 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. The site, which is next door to Benderson-owned shopping center The Boulevard, is being rebranded as The Boulevard — South District.

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods will relocate to the South District from 3050 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, confirmed Eric Recoon, Benderson vice president of leasing and development.