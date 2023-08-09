Walk-A-Thon happening in Lockport

Lockport's New Beginnings Inc. is hosting a walk-a-thon this month.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport New Beginnings Inc. is hosting a "Walking for our Youth" walk-a-thon on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m.

The walk-a-thon is happening at Outwater Memorial Park, and is a rain or shine event.

All proceeds made during the walk-a-thon will benefit the non-profit organization's mission to provides resources and programs to those people in Niagara County who are struggling with drug and alcohol related addictions.

People attending the event can expect there to be concessions, informational tables, raffles, and more.

The event schedule includes

Ticket sales starting at 11:00 a.m.

Speakers at noon

Walk begins 1:00 p.m.

Ticket sales end 1:30 p.m.

Closing acknowledgement and raffle drawings at 2:00 p.m.