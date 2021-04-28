New Bailey Avenue mural will put spotlight on mental health

The mural is called 'You're Not Alone,' and it was designed by six student artists from Buffalo's Center for Arts and Technology.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural will be going up in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood, and just like other murals across the city, it has an important message behind it.

This one is in perfect timing with Mental Health Awareness Month and it is for anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.

The mural is called "You're Not Alone," and it was designed by six student artists from Buffalo's Center for Arts and Technology. Western New York artist Tyshaun Tyson will help oversee the project.

They hope to have the mural finished near the end of May. A target date of May 21 has been set.

If you want to see its progress, the mural is on the Horizon Health Services building on Bailey Avenue near Kensington Avenue.

"We are so fortunate to partner with Horizon Health Services on this major outdoor public art initiative," Gina Burkhardt, the BCAT president and CEO, said in statement.

"Our youth are skilled artists who deeply understand the benefits of artistic expression and the experience a mural can bring to a community. The youth will create a unique visual depiction that tells a story of hope to anyone working through mental health challenges."

Anne Constantino, president and CEO of Horizon, added, "The dedication, thoughtfulness and passion that went into the design and execution with their youth encompass our shared mission and commitment to quality care and life changing services for the community we serve. We are confident that this message will impact not only our current patients and family members but provide continued awareness and hope for our community members each and every day."