New audio experience coming to AKG

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum will now be offering guests a new way to experience their campus through sound.

The new audio experience launched called AKGo! is a partnership with Art processors, which is a leader in interactive media and exhibition design. The new addition launched Thursday.

The audio listening opportunity will offer guests a series of six thematic journeys and one immersive journey. This new addition is in hopes that it will give people the chance to actively explore the museum at their own pace and through their own interests.

The audio will also introduce a more diverse group of voices such as artists, a football hero, a comedian, an animal rescue expert, and architect Shohei Shigematsu.

“AKGo! tells stories that could only be told in Buffalo,” said Christine Murray, content director at Art Processors. “Our approach from the beginning was to tie everything back to the community: the voices we’ve included, the connections we’ve highlighted, and the journeys we’ve devised. And because the app knows where you are, you’re free to explore your own way. Whether you are inside a gallery or out in the Town Square, the stories surface based on what’s nearby. That’s a really magical experience.”

AKGo! will be accessible through an app that is compatible with Apple and Android mobile devices. People can also use the 'nearby" button in the app to find out what's near them during their tour.

The museum is asking that people who plan to take advantage of the audio experience use headphones with the app in the galleries. Headphones can be purchased in the gallery shop or at visitor desks.

To learn more visit buffaloakg.org