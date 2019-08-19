Visitors to the Aquarium of Niagara will soon not only be able see penguins and jellyfish, they will be able to get a hands-on experience by touching such marine invertebrates as stingrays and sharks.

Later this fall, the Niagara Falls attraction will begin work on its $1.85 million Shark and Ray Bay shallow tropical pool that will greet people entering the aquarium. The project, which will be its third new exhibit, should be ready by late spring.

The final piece of the funding package came together when the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency directors on Wednesday approved a $370,000 allocation for the project. Funds came from the Cataract Tourism Fund, overseen by the IDA. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business first website.

