Neon Tango Dance sign to be reinstalled at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway

The restored signed will be installed through a partnership between Buffalo Arts Commission and Douglas Development.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The historic tango dance sign is officially coming back to Elmwood Avenue.

Mayor Byron Brown announced on Tuesday that the restored sign will be reinstalled on the exterior of 976 Elmwood Ave. The Buffalo Arts Commission has entered an agreement with Douglas Development to install the sign.

“For 33 years, the City-owned Tango Dance neon sign was part of the fabric of the Elmwood-Bidwell neighborhood and a landmark along the Elmwood strip,” Brown said, “I am very pleased the Buffalo Arts Commission and Developer Douglas Jemal will be teaming up to return this beloved piece back to its original location.”

The Buffalo Arts Commission will be responsible for maintenance and repair of the sign, while Douglas Development will cover the costs of transportation of the sign from the City's Public Works garage. The sign is owned by the city.

This agreement received unanimous approval from the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday.

The sign was originally installed on 897 Elmwood Ave. in 1982 and was created by Dan Sack, Laura Rankin, and Andy Ferullo.